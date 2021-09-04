Tag Team Turmoil And Women’s Championship Match Announced For RAW

WWE has announced two big matches for Monday’s RAW from the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

RAW will see Charlotte Flair defend her RAW Women’s Title against Nia Jax. This comes after Jax defeated Flair in the stiff non-title match on this week’s RAW.

WWE has also announced a Tag Team Turmoil match for Monday’s RAW. The winners will become the new #1 contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Riddle and Randy Orton. The following tag teams have been announced for the Turmoil match:

* AJ Styles and Omos

* The Viking Raiders

* Lucha House Party

* Jinder Mahal and Veer

* T-BAR and MACE

* Mustafa Ali and Mansoor

* The New Day