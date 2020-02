Above are pre-show videos for tonight’s Dynamite episode from the State Farm arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

On a related note, AEW confirmed the following 10 tag teams for tonight’s battle royal to crown a challenger for AEW Tag Team Champions Omega & Hangman at the AEW Revolution PPV:

-The Young Bucks

-Jurassic Express

-CIMA and T-Hawk

-The Butcher and The Blade

-Best Friends

-Private Party

-John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-Jack Evans and Angelico

-Santana and Ortiz

-SCU