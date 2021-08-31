Tajiri To Debut For MLW

Former ECW World Television Champion, WCW United States Champion and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Yoshihiro Tajiri is headed to Major League Wrestling.

MLW released a new video on Monday night to announce that The Japanese Buzzsaw will make his debut for the company at their Fightland TV tapings on Sunday, October 2 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tajiri, who turns 51 next month, most recently worked for AJPW in Japan. He worked the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, and was eliminated in the second round by Gran Metalik. In December 2016 he signed a WWE contract to work 205 Live in early 2017, but left the company in April. He noted in an interview that WWE decided against using him due to his age. He had suffered from a knee injury but was cleared to compete.

Tajiri also held the WWE Light Heavyweight Title, the WWE Tag Team Titles, the WWE World Tag Team Titles, and the ECW World Tag Team Titles.

There is no word yet on who Tajiri will be facing at the MLW tapings, but we will keep you updated. The Fightland tapings will also feature the opening round and semi-finals of the 2021 Opera Cup tournament, the MLW debut if Nicole Savoy, and more.