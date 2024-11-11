Takeshita vs. Takagi Set For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19

A big match has been announced for the annual NJPW Wrestle Kingdom show.

In what could be a title for title bout, Shingo Takagi will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Konosuke Takeshita, who is currently the AEW International Champion.

The following is the official announcement for the Wrestle Kingdom 19 show on January 4, 2025:

Takeshita vs Takagi official for Wrestle Kingdom!

Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Lowell on November 8 saw Konosuke Takeshita return to NJPW in forceful form. After he racked up his second defence of the AEW International Championship against TJP, Takeshita took to the microphone to throw out an open challenge to the NJPW locker room, demanding that anybody who thought they could capture his title should 'come and take it'.That brought out NEVER Openweight Champion Shingo Takagi, who suggested they find out which champion would be stronger. It was a challenge Takeshita readily accepted, saying backstage that he was 'glad to have (Takagi) as my Tokyo Dome debut opponent'. That match has beeen made official for the NEVER Openweight Championship, and provided Takeshita remains AEW International Champion until January 4, this will be a title versus title match!With Tomohiro Ishii awaiting the winner the next night at Wrestle Dynasty, who will leave with the gold in what could well be the hardest hitting bout of the weekend?