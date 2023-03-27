Talk About Two WWE Stars Reuniting After WrestleMania 39

It appears that a fan-favorite tag team, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa as DIY, will be reuniting this year.

They were signed as enhancement wrestlers in NXT, where they found success as a tag team before embarking on a memorable feud and classic matches.

Ciampa was last seen in action on September 17th, when he faced Bobby Lashley at a WWE live event. He had previously worked with The Miz, assisting him in his attempt to avoid Dexter Lumis’ wrath on RAW before disappearing from the show and undergoing hip surgery last October.

This Saturday, Gargano will face Grayson Waller at Stand & Deliver.

In a recent interview, Gargano stated that they had only scratched the surface of a DIY run on the main roster and had left the door open to it.

According to WRKD Wrestling, WWE has discussed reuniting the tag team on the main roster after WrestleMania. “Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn aren’t the only “Frenemies” reuniting. There’s talks of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa linking up on the main roster after #WrestleMania with Gargano going as far as to say this during an interview this week. #Smackdown,” they wrote.