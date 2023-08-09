Talk Show Segment Announced For MLW Fury Road 2023

You can officially pencil in a new segment for the upcoming Major League Wrestling show in September.

On Wednesday, MLW announced the premiere of the Sessions by Saint Laurent talk show with a mystery guest for their MLW Fury Road 2023 show.

MLW.com released the following announcement:

Who is the Mystery Guest? Find out LIVE Sept 3

MLW today announced the worldwide premiere of talk show Sessions by Saint Laurent with a MYSTERY GUEST at FURY ROAD live and exclusively on FITE+ Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia's 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

