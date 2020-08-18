Talking Smack Show Being Brought Back?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has considered bringing back the post-Smackdown show Talking Smack and it could happen within the next month. Johnson noted the following:

“There has been talk of reviving Talking Smack as far back as January 2020 internally, PWInsider.com is told, but the company has not pulled the trigger. Now, it appears that time is closer than ever. Stay tuned.”

The series was well-received by fans due to the unscripted nature of the segments. One promo in particular with The Miz and Daniel Bryan was highly praised: