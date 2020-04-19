Tamina Snuka Calls Bayley A Chicken, Xavier Woods On “The Completionist” (Video), Adam Thornstowe

– Tamina Snuka took to Twitter on Saturday, calling SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley a “chicken”.
She said, “I just want to take this time and thank The Southern Belle @LaceyEvansWWE for her help last night on #Smackdown and putting that chicken in her place, and no I’m not talking about Sassy, but that conniving cheating coward @itsbayleywwe 🐔 Much Thanks🤙🏽#LimitlessLady #Sassy”
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 18, 2020
– Xavier Woods was a recent guest on the YouTube.com gaming series “The Completionist”, which you can see below:
– Adam Thornstowe from Reno Scum tweeted the following, commenting on working at hospitals 40-60 hours a week:
Thanks to @IMPACTWRESTLING for letting me do this. I’m very passionate about both jobs I have, and I’m blessed to be able to do both. Oi! https://t.co/3oDULS1hFz
— Reno Scum Thornstowe (@Thornstowe_Scum) April 18, 2020