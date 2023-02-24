Tamina Snuka Talks About The Rock’s Family Wanting Him To Return To Wrestling

Will Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson return to WWE?

His entire family seems to be hoping so.

Tamina Snuka recently spoke with Insider for an in-depth interview, during which she spoke about wanting to see The Rock return to the pro wrestling world.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On how everyone, even his mom, wants to see a return: “All of us, including his mama, want him to come back. I feel like everybody wants him to return. It’s what you were made to do, and born to do. Wrestling is a love.”

On how he was a huge mentor to her: “Dwayne’s a huge mentor, you know, because when I first started, it was because of him. He’s a huge example. The way he is in interviews, that’s really him — he’s really that funny person. He’s that loving man, that husband, and he is that father. Like, his girls are crazy about their dad. You see him as a character, you see him as a superstar at WWE. It’s all these different things, but he’s an entrepreneur.”

On how proud she is of him: “He could probably become the next president for crying out loud, and I’m proud of him. You can never repay anybody back for any of that for the kind of love that they show you.”

