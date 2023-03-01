Tamina Talks About How Long She Has Known The Rock’s Daughter, Says She’s Proud Of Her

Tamina Snuka recently spoke with TMZ Sports for an interview.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about being proud of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Johnson, for getting signed to NXT as Ava Raine.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this, as well as how long she has known her.

On how long she’s known Simone: “Man, that girl… I have known her since Dani was pregnant with her. That’s how long I’ve known Simone. This is how it is. This girl, she has been there at every single… bro, I don’t know if you remember this but her and [Aunt] will be at front row behind commentators and everything, this is how it works. They’re at every single show. This girl has been there through her whole life.”

On how she is incredibly proud of Simone: “Now to see her come and debut… I was with my [Aunt] at the time and we were watching here in LA and when we watched her debut, I mean, we just flipped. That’s something different brother. When you have your niece, who has been there watching your career, and you’re seeing this girl grow up and be the woman that she is today, you can’t help but be so totally proud of her. My girls are my everything. Simone, I have that relationship with her and I look at her as like a daughter to me too in that way. It was awesome, she was great. She did amazing. You can not be more proud of a family member in that way. You just get proud, you just get really really proud.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.