Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Allegedly Threatened To Kill Her ‘Intimate Partner’

As PWMania previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch was arrested on Thursday in New Jersey for allegedly possessing a weapon unlawfully and making terroristic threats.

TMZ.com, which broke the story, obtained court documents with more details on the arrest. It was reported that Sytch was involved in a domestic dispute with an “intimate partner” and the site wrote the following…

“Details of how the alleged altercation began are unclear … but in the docs, officers say Sytch raised a pair of scissors ‘in the air towards the victim’ and threatened to kill him.

Cops say that an officer witnessed the incident … and added that Sytch ‘appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol’ during the altercation.”

According to records, Sytch is still in policy custody.