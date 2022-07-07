Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Approved for a Public Defender, Latest on Pre-Trial Hearing

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch has been detained for more than 50 days while she waits for the trial to begin in her DUI manslaughter case.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steven DeLaroche, the lawyer assigned to represent Sytch, submitted a motion to withdraw from the case, and it was approved. The lawyer stated several reasons why he should be dismissed from the case.

Sytch’s request for a public defender, in this case has been authorized, according to court documents that PWInsider has access to. On August 11, a pre-trial hearing will take place.

75-year-old Julian Lasseter died in a car accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, this past March, leading to the arrest of the WWE Hall of Famer on May 6.

Lynch is accused of four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, one count of DUI causing property damage, one count of DUI causing death, and one count of DUI causing death while operating a vehicle with a license that is suspended or revoked.

