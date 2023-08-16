Tammy “Sunny” Sytch Facing Up To 25 Years In Prison

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch had pleaded no contest to a felony DUI charge.

Sytch was arrested in May 2022, following the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in a traffic accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, in March 2022. She was charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of DUI causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing bodily harm, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.

Sytch now faces up to 25 years in prison. Initially, she pleaded not guilty to all charges. On Wednesday, before the case went to trial, she changed her plea in court.

In addition to the felony DUI causing death plea, court documents show she pleaded no contest to one felony charge of driving with a suspended license causing death, four misdemeanor counts of DUI with bodily harm, and two misdemeanor counts of DUI with property damage.

The maximum sentence she faces is 25 years in prison. Officials claimed Sytch had a blood alcohol content of.08 or higher when he was arrested. She had previously been arrested for impaired driving on several occasions.