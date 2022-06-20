Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Attorney Looking to Withdraw as Her Legal Representation

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is facing multiple accusations stemming from an automobile accident in March 2022, including DUI manslaughter in the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Sytch’s attorney Steven DeLaroche submitted a motion on June 16th asking the court for permission to withdraw as her legal counsel. The following was cited, according to Johnson:

– An impasse has been reached in the handling of the case, making it impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case.

– The client has not complied with the terms of the employment agreement with this attorney.

– The client will not be prejudiced if the undersigned is permitted to withdraw.

There is no word yet regarding the court’s decision on DeLaroche’s request and Sytch remains incarcerated while awaiting trial.