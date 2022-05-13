Tammy “Sunny” Sytch’s Bail Revoked, Remanded Back To Jail, Court Footage

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is facing numerous charges from her March 2022 car accident including DUI manslaughter in connection with the death of 75-year-old Julian L. Lasseter.

The Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida, held a hearing this morning regarding the state’s motion to have Sytch remanded back to jail after she posted a $227,500 bond and was released. Based on the evidence that was presented including Sytch’s history of DUI offenses, the Judge determined that there is no reasonable way to keep the general public safe from Sytch other than for her bail to be revoked.

