Tammy Sytch Files a Motion to Postpone Preliminary Hearing in Her DUI Manslaughter Case

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch may have to wait even longer for her DUI manslaughter trial to begin.

Her public defender filed a motion in Florida asking for her upcoming pre-trial hearing to be postponed, according to court records obtained by PWInsider.com. The motion has yet to be decided by the court.

The pre-trial hearing had previously been postponed in August and October.

Sytch was arrested on May 6th in connection with the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter in a traffic accident in Ormond Beach, Florida, this past March.

The WWE Hall of Famer is charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of DUI causing death while driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing bodily harm, and three counts of DUI causing property damage.