Tammy Sytch’s Boyfriend Using Her Twitter to Promote Her OnlyFans While She’s in Jail

It’s not Tammy “Sunny” Sytch who is still able to post on Twitter to advertise her adult content, in case anyone was wondering.

Despite the fact that Sytch has been remanded for months on several DUI accusations stemming from an alleged incident with another vehicle that killed a man near Daytona Beach, Florida, Sytch’s Twitter account has continued to be active.

Sytch was detained in May and then released on a $227,500 bond, but a court later determined that she posed a threat to the community. She is currently in prison and waiting for her trial. If found guilty, she will serve 26 years in prison.

Sytch is reportedly unable to use social media because she is still jailed and anticipates spending a significant amount of time there, according to PWInsider. As Mike Johnson stated, “She can’t and she isn’t. Her boyfriend James Pente is posting old content in an attempt to make money and using her Twitter account to do so, since he has access. She remains incarcerated in Volusia County, Florida and will be there for quite some time. So, if you are buying that content, it’s the boyfriend you are paying, not her. It’s quite even possible she has no idea he’s currently doing it.”

When it was suggested that Sytch’s boyfriend might be behind the account on May 7, Sytch tweeted the following:

“I think you are just a f**king liar. Desperate for viewers and not even worthy of me replying too anymore. Your podcast will be filled with lies down to where my car was purchased. You are a total scum bag, and you are also blocked.”