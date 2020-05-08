Tampa Bay Buccaneers Coach Says He May Try To Win Rob Gronkowski’s 24/7 Championship

As many of you know by now, WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will be returning later this year as long as the NFL season begins without any issues due to the coronavirus. During a recent appearance on NFL Live, Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians commented on possibly trying to capture the WWE Championship from Gronkowski. He said,

“He better keep his head on a swivel. I might take it from him.”

Gronkowski said the following,

“Imagine coming out of the meeting room, and I’m like, looking to my left in the hallway coming out of the tight end meeting room, looking to the right to make sure no one else is out of the meetings yet. I think I’m in the clear. I start walking down the hallway because the other players are in the meetings. And all of a sudden, Coach Arians just comes out of nowhere with a flying elbow, takes me out and pins me, and becomes the 24/7 champ. That would be legendary. That would be an honor to lose to him.”