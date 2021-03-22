Taryn Terrell Debuts At NWA PPV

Former WWE and TNA star Taryn Terrell made her NWA debut at Sunday’s Back For The Attack pay-per-view. The former Knockouts Champion came out before the #1 contender’s match and did commentary. She made it clear that she is looking to challenge injured NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb in the future.

That #1 contender’s match saw Kamille defeat Thunder Rosa to earn a future title shot from Deeb. There is no word on when that match will happen as Deeb is currently recovering from a knee injury.

Terrell last appeared for a top promotion in 2017 when she had her last run with Impact.

Below are a few shots from last night’s show: