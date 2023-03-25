Tasha Steelz Returns At Impact Wrestling Sacrifice 2023

After taking a brief hiatus, Tasha Steelz made her return to IMPACT Wrestling on March 24th at Sacrifice 2023.

Steelz made her presence known at the end of the Deonna Purrazzo/Gisele Shaw match. Purrazzo defeated Shaw which prompted Savannah Evans, who is aligned with Shaw, to attack Purrazzo. Tasha Steelz appeared, headed to the ring and stood face to face with her former partner. Initially it appeared Steelz and Evans were on the same page about attacking Purrazzo but when Evans turned her back, Steelz attacked her to the delight of the fans. Jai Vidal attempted to assist Evans but Steelz landed a DDT on Vidal while knocking Evans to the outside.

Tasha Steelz had been away from IMPACT Wrestling since January 2022 due to personal reasons.

Steelz, who is a former Knockouts Champion and two time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, signed a multiyear deal with IMPACT Wrestling back in December 2022.