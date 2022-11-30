Tasha Steelz Signs New Multi-Year Deal With Impact Wrestling

Tasha Steelz has announced she has signed a new contract with Impact Wrestling that will keep her with the company for years to come.

Steelz was speaking with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald where she confirmed she has re-signed with Impact Wrestling.

”I’m excited, re-signed with IMPACT, so IMPACT gets more flavor. I’m glad to deliver it for the next few years. IMPACT fans, I know they’re very excited to hear the news. I’m excited. More flavor to come,” she said

Tasha Steelz also explained her reasoning for re-signing with Impact.

“It’s just the fact of what I haven’t done yet. You look back at it, I’ve achieved so much, a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, Knockouts Champion, first-ever Ultimate X winner, I’ve made history. I’ve basically wrote my name in the history books so many times, what is there left to do? Then you think of it and IMPACT has so many opportunities that they offer you and so much that happens. Just when you think you’re done and you think, ‘I’ve done this so many times,’ they always come up with something new. ‘I want to get to that.’ Whether it’s a new title, a new match, first-evers, everything. That was basically my thought process. I know there is so many opportunities that are going to present itself. There are females, like Deonna (Purrazzo) and I, we haven’t touched yet and I definitely would love to have that match later on down the line, fingers crossed. Those things are crossing my mind, and I have to stay. I have to accomplish these things. If there is anybody that gives you that opportunity to be yourself and go out there to be yourself and not have to change, it is definitely IMPACT. Definitely had to stay here.”

Tasha Steelz signed her first contract with Impact Wrestling back in May of 2020.

Steelz has held the Knockouts Tag Team Titles twice with Kiera Hogan in 2021.

Her biggest accomplishment in Impact Wrestling came on March 5, 2022 when she defeated Mickie James to win the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title at Sacrifice.

She currently teams with Savannah Evans and they unsuccessfully challenged JesSicka and Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles at Over Drive on November 18th.

Here is the full Jim Varsallone interview with Tasha Steelz:

