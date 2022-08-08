Tatum Paxley Provides Injury Update Following Her WWE NXT Live Event Match

Following the termination of her singles match with Sloane Jacobs at the WWE NXT live event on August 6, Tatum Paxley gave an update on her condition.

She crashed into the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff checked on her and ended the bout. She addressed the injury on Twitter, writing, “Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”

Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do.

Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal 😤🤘🏼 — Pax (@TatumPaxley) August 7, 2022

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.