Tay Conti Reveals Messages From Person Threatening To Kill Sammy Guevara

In response to threats made against her and boyfriend Sammy Guevara, AEW star Tay Conti tweeted the following on Twitter.

“This is absurd. His name is DUSTIN DOLEZAL and he’s been threatening Sammy and I since January. He writes us EVERY SINGLE DAY and apparently planning to do something with us in June. I’m taking legally precautions but if something happens to us y’all know who to look for.”

Conti also revealed private text conversations made to Guevara.