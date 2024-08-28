Tay Melo Cleared To Return To In-Ring Action

AEW star Tay Melo appeared on her husband and reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion Sammy Guevara’s All In vlog to talk about a number of topics, including how she is cleared to return to in-ring action but she does not know when exactly that will happen.

Melo said, “You gotta call Tony Khan and ask him because I don’t know about that. I’m cleared, though. I’m cleared. Mama is cleared. Just got cleared.”

You can check out Melo’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)