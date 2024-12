Tay Melo is on the comeback trail!

The women’s wrestling star and AEW talent has been announced for the upcoming STARDOM event scheduled for January 3.

Melo will join forces with Mina Shirakawa in tag-team action against Athena and Thekla.

The 1/3 show will mark the STARDOM debut for Melo, and her first time in the ring in nearly two years.