Tay Melo Explains How Relationship With Sammy Guevara Affected Their AEW Careers

Tay Melo, formerly known as Tay Conti, recently sat down with Denise Salcedo for an exclusive one-on-one interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the J.A.S. member and better-half of “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara spoke about their relationship and how it affected their respective careers in AEW.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts.

On the negative reaction from fans of her and Sammy Guevara getting together: “At the end of 2021, there was all that drama with me and Sammy. I was super upset because that was the best year of my career. I know who I am, and I know I did nothing wrong… People just talking shit.”

On how she and Sammy still have a good relationship with Sammy’s ex-fianceè, Pam: “Every time we’ve had a conversation about her, Sammy always talks about her with a lot of respect and love. After the whole [social media] drama, she was the one that text us, to check on us.”

Watch the complete Tay Melo interview with Denise Salcedo via the video embedded below. H/T to WrestlingINC.com for transcribing the above quotes.