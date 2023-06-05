Tay Melo Thought The Crowd Might Boo Her Pregnancy Announcement At AEW Double Or Nothing

As PWMania.com reported, Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara revealed they are expecting their first child during the 2023 AEW Double or Nothing PPV. Tay commented on her pregnancy announcement while speaking with TMZ.com.

“The timing was perfect because it was at about three months, so we were comfortable to say it. I was like, ‘Well, let’s talk to TK and see what he thinks, and then let’s go, let’s do this.’”

“It was pretty cool, we didn’t know what to expect, and we talked about it before. I’m like, I don’t know, maybe the crowd is gonna boo, and then we just need to be ready for it because we never know what to expect. They were so excited, which made it so much better. I was about to cry because I was not really expecting the love, so it was really special.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)