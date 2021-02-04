Taya Valkyrie Addresses Her Future In Wrestling

During a virtual Highspots appearance, Taya Valkyrie commented on her future in the wrestling business and what she thinks about possibly joining WWE or AEW:

“Well, I really enjoy both products. Obviously I’m a wrestling fan, always have been. There’s a lot of people that get into wrestling [that] are wrestling fans, surprise, and honestly, I don’t know what’s gonna happen next for me because as a lot of people don’t realize is that I have been signed for about eight and a half years from AAA into Lucha Underground into IMPACT and this is actually my first-ever time in my career as a free agent. So, it’s a really important time for me to really think about what’s important for me, for my family and make the best decision moving forward for my career. So, we will see. It will all play out, don’t worry.”

Valkyrie also commented on possible opponents in WWE or AEW:

“Well, I have never wrestled Kris Statlander, which I think would be — call her up. I’ve never wrestled her. Is that weird? There’s somebody like that too that I’ve never wrestled before. I don’t know. Even someone like Britt Baker, I’ve only ever been in a tag match with her for like — I think we were against each other for like two seconds. There was never any sort of actual, you know, interaction there so I would love to face both of them. I would love to face obviously some people like Charlotte [Flair] and Sasha Banks and I have wrestled Io [Shirai] before one time in STARDOM and I would like to wrestle her again. So those are kind of my current top chicks if I had to pick.”

