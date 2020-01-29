Taya Valkyrie Addresses Internet Rumors About Her Career

Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie addressed internet rumors about her status with Impact Wrestling:
CLICK BAIT! Yo, I don’t know what a “roll over contract is” but that’s not what I signed. I signed for two years LAST YEARRRRRRR. Simple as that. Now stop writing bullshit about me. It’s F’ing annoying. And also my job and contracts are none of anyone’s business. https://t.co/5TcgwgKfOn
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 29, 2020
Dear Mike Johnson of PW Insider, there’s a reason I have your stupid page blocked. Stop writing garbage about people. And maybe do your job and research a topic before writing about it. Yours truly, Taya V
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 29, 2020
Not going to comment anymore.
I dont go to my fav restaurant and ask the waitress what she’s making or how long she plans on working there….so what makes it ok for POS reporters to do it to us. KNOW YOUR ROLL and show us respect. Then we will do the same to you.
— Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 29, 2020