Taya Valkyrie Addresses Internet Rumors About Her Career

Impact Wrestling star Taya Valkyrie addressed internet rumors about her status with Impact Wrestling:

CLICK BAIT! Yo, I don’t know what a “roll over contract is” but that’s not what I signed. I signed for two years LAST YEARRRRRRR. Simple as that. Now stop writing bullshit about me. It’s F’ing annoying. And also my job and contracts are none of anyone’s business. https://t.co/5TcgwgKfOn — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 29, 2020

Dear Mike Johnson of PW Insider, there’s a reason I have your stupid page blocked. Stop writing garbage about people. And maybe do your job and research a topic before writing about it. Yours truly, Taya V — Wera Loca (@TheTayaValkyrie) January 29, 2020