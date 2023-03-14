Taya Valkyrie Addresses Rumors Of Making Her AEW Debut On This Week’s Dynamite

Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone.com for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Valkyrie addressed rumors of her debuting with AEW on this week’s edition of Dynamite:

“I will be in Los Angeles, California I will be here in my house with my dogs. John [Morrison] will be back from Australia, so yeah, I’ll be here.”

“I love gossip. I woke up to a bunch of texts from people and social media blowing up, but it is what it is. It’s gossip, people will talk. Honestly, keep talking. I’m just gonna sit here and keep doing my thing. Just enjoy the ride, everybody. Enjoy the ride. You’re meant to be entertained. Stop trying to figure it all out. It will all work out in the end. So enjoy it. Watch pro wrestling everywhere. I obviously have dedicated over a decade of my life to this, and I’m going to continue to do that. So, just enjoy the show.”

You can check out the complete interview below: