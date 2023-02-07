Taya Valkyrie Comments On Being A Free Agent: “I’m Going Everywhere”

Taya Valkyrie is going to be all over the place as time goes by.

The women’s wrestling star is enjoying free agency, and during a recent interview with Fightful.com, that’s exactly what she spoke about.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she’s still a free agent: “I’m still a free agent and that’s because I’ve just been having a really good time. I’m going everywhere, like you said, and working consistently with all these companies. I have mentioned this before; one of my goals for this year is really finding where I want to be for a long period of time. So when the time comes, when it’s the right fit, that’s definitely something I’m going to be looking into. But for now I’m having a really good time working everywhere and meeting all these different people and working with different producers and working with different wrestlers and exploring the world of professional wrestling again.”

On how the wrestling industry has changed and talents have more options these days: “I don’t know because it wasn’t like that when I went to work for NXT. I don’t know if it was because everyone was coming back from being shut down and people were like, ‘We just need to get to work.’ I think that had something to do with it. I feel like people were gunning to get to work and do stuff and be in front of crowds. A lot of people during those two / three years of COVID had contracts run out and different things probably happened that led there to being these spots open and the opportunity for people to work together.”

On how each wrestling company differs from each other: “They’re all very different because they’re very different products. I think that different places run their businesses differently. You have to learn with different personalities and sometimes you’re not going to agree with what they’re saying or you have a better idea—or you think it’s a better idea—and some places will listen to you and others will not. But everything that I’ve done this year specifically and working with all these companies, getting to work with these amazing women nationally and internationally, has made me appreciate all of those differences so much more. I’m learning still—every single day—things about myself, things about this business and it’s just really exciting to have that library of knowledge and I’m thrilled to share that with people. I want people to ask me my opinion because I care so much and I want to see people grow and experience the life they want within this business and beyond.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.