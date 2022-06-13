Taya Valkyrie Comments on Possible Run in AEW

Taya Valkyrie discussed the possibilities of a future AEW run during an interview on the WrestleTalk Podcast.

After being released by WWE, she now works for Impact Wrestling. John Morrison, her husband, has made a few AEW appearances in recent weeks. Here is what she said:

“The doors in wrestling are all open right now, as that’s the landscape we’re living in. There are tonnes of fabulous women in AEW like Britt Baker who I’ve never wrestled one on one, and plenty of newcomers such as Jade Cargill, and Kiera Hogan I know really well. There’s lots of women there I’ve never faced before, so I want to explore all avenues but I feel like going over there and having some matches with those women would be awesome. I’m open to the idea. There’s also a lot of really fun mixed tags we could have…! The Elites vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker? My forbidden door is open.”