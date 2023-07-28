Taya Valkyrie Reacts To Hate Messages Following AEW Dynamite Match, Saraya Responds

Britt Baker defeated Taya Valkyrie in a match that drew criticism on social media during this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

After the match, Valkyrie tweeted, “All the trolls on my timeline right now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 grow up and goodnight 😘😘😘😘😘.”

On Thursday, Valkyrie issued the following statement:

“Waking up to comments such as, Taya is fat, disgusting, slow, untalented, loser, looks like a man, and so on and so forth. I’m just a human being trying my best. Remember that next time and hopefully you never have to hear that kind of stuff about yourself.”

Saraya responded to Taya with the following:

“Love you sister. Fuck them. They’re always so hateful they take the fun out of wrestling sometimes and I’m sorry ❤️”

You can check out the aforementioned tweets below:

