Taya Valkyrie Reflects On Wild Year She Had After Ugly Departure From WWE

Taya Valkyrie recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, the current reigning MLW Featherweight Champion spoke about the wild 2022 she had where she worked for multiple companies following her ugly departure from WWE the previous year.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she was relishing in working all of these different places because she only wrestled six matches in 2021: “I think because when you’re working for all of these promotions and stuff, you’re pulled in a million different directions. For me, it’s been what I’ve needed coming out of such a darker spot in my career, which was unfortunately my experience with WWE. I was ready to work. I only had six matches in 2021, six. I was ready to bump and feed, I was ready to be creative and cut a promo and do everything.”

On how despite all of her success over the last year she is looking to settle down in one place: “I think that now, I’m just ready to kind of focus my energy in one place as opposed to being pulled in all these different directions because I know what I bring to the table as a performer, as an athlete is very special, and I know my worth. I just really wanna work and make an impression and continue to build my legacy. For now, I’m still incredibly happy working absolutely everywhere. I’m not a person to sit at home and sit still and drink a tea and talk about the weather. I’ve never been like that, I get bored very easily, so this has really kept me on my toes and kept me inspired and motivated. We’ll see what happens this year. I’ll just keep moving along and being the Taya Valkyrie that everyone knows.”

Check out the complete interview below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.