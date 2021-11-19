Taya Valkyrie Shoots On WWE For Releasing John Morrison and Others

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released eight main roster wrestlers on November 18th 2021 including John Morrison and Hit Row.

Morrison’s wife Taya Valkyrie, who was released earlier this month, said “Yooooo FUCKKKKK them” on Twitter and then wrote the following:

“Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.”

“My husband got fired. This is why I’m saying this. I’m speaking my truth. I’m sick and tired of ppl treating us like shit. In two weeks we lost both our incomes. Before the holidays, I’m allowed to feel how I do.”

