Taya Valkyrie Talks About Her Run With WWE NXT and Possibly Working For AEW

During a virtual signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions, Taya Valkyrie aka Franky Monet talked about her time with WWE NXT:

“It was great [being in NXT] but I wish that I had gotten more of an opportunity to show what I can do, I’ll be honest. I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity I needed and I don’t even think I scratched the surface of what you all know, know La Wera Loca and Taya Valkyrie bring to the table but, with that said, I did gain a lot of knowledge, I learned a lot about myself and I am super excited to bring all of that and remind all of you about who I am starting next week.”

Valkyrie also commented on possibly working for AEW:

“Of course I would go to AEW. I mean, they are doing something different, a lot of my peers and my best friends, my brothers [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon are over there so why not? So we’ll see what happens.”