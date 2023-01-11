Taya Valkyrie Tells Mercedes Mone To Come Find Her, Comments On Her NJPW Debut

Taya Valkyrie has indicated that she wants a match with Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks.

Valkyrie was a guest on the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast when she was asked to name who her dream opponent is. She mentioned Mercedes Mone, proceeded to call her out and challenge her to a possible match. Valkyrie also pointed out that Mone has huge respect for Lucha Libre.

“Well I’m gonna say her and she’s now out in the world and free to play. She has a huge respect for Lucha libre, which for me is very important and something that I hold dear and close to my heart. So why not Mercedes Mone? Mercedes, you know where to find me,” Valkyrie said.

During the interview, Taya Valkyrie praised the way Mone appeared during her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17.

“I just wanna talk about her entire look because she came out looking like money. She looked great. Even though that crowd was being not as loud as people expected, just because that’s just how it is, I think that she just commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it,” Valkyrie said.

Taya Valkyrie will be teaming with Rosemary and JesSicka at Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill PPV event January 13th as the face Tasha Steelz, Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans.

Here is the full Comedy Store Wrestling interview with Taya Valkyrie.

(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)