Taya Valkyrie To Defend MLW World Featherweight Title Against Delmi Exo At War Chamber

Major League Wrestling has announced that the current World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend the title against newly signed Delmi Exo on April 6th at War Chamber in New York City. This is the first match announced for the upcoming event.

The will be Taya Valkyrie’s 6th defense of the MLW World Featherweight Title. Her last title defense was on February 4th as she defeated Billie Starkz to retain the championship.

Delmi Exo officially signed with MLW two weeks ago and is getting a huge opportunity on April 6th at War Chamber.

Also expected to appear at MLW War Chamber are MLW World Heavyweight Champion ALex Hammerstone, National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, Alex Kane, Jacob Fatu, Lio Rush B3CCA, Davey Boy Smith Jr, Calvin Tankman, Ricky Shane Page, and more.