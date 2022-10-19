Taya Valkyrie to Defend World Featherweight Title at MLW Fightland ‘22

Major League Wrestling announced today that at their Fightland ‘22 event Taya Valkyrie will be defending her MLW Women’s World Featherweight Title. An opponent has not yet been named as there is an open contract for this match.

“MLW today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title in an open contract championship bout at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Who will step up and attempt to dethrone the globetrotting luchadora and take the Women’s World Featherweight Championship?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind following MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran throwing a curveball into the FIGHTLAND card with an open contract title fight for Taya Valkyrie.

“Wera Loca” has racked up wins around the world, defeating the best of the best from Mexico to Europe in recent weeks. Now the fierce fighter will be tested with the unpredictable.

Can Taya keep her momentum or will an opportunist clinch the championship?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!”

Here is the updated MLW Fightland ‘22 card: