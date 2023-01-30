Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Now Confirmed For MLW Superfight On 2/4 In Philadelphia

You can officially pencil in a new match for the upcoming Major League Wrestling special event coming up this weekend.

Ahead of the first premium live event of the New Year for the promotion, MLW Superfight 2023 on Saturday, February 4, a women’s singles bout pitting Billie Starkz one-on-one against Taya Valkyrie has been announced.

MLW.com released the following announcement today to announce the addition to the lineup for MLW Superfight 2023:

Billie Starkz vs. Taya Valkyrie this Saturday in Philly

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced a World Featherweight Championship bout: Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz at MLW SuperFight’23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

AZTECA Lucha promoter Cesar Duran is once again living up to his reputation as a cunning powerbroker, having orchestrated a change in this Saturday’s World Featherweight title fight.

The reasons behind the matchmaking machinations remains unclear, however, Duran met behind closed doors with league officials and ultimately got what he wanted: a remixed line-up for this Saturday’s SuperFight card in Philadelphia.

The World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will now defend her title against Billie Starkz.

Starkz, whose star is rising seemingly higher and higher with each outing, is one of wrestling’s most promising up-and-coming competitors.

There are whispers that there’s been static between the champ and the teenage phenom. MLW.com confirmed a recent verbal exchange at an MLW event between the two.

A standout star on the midwest independent circuit, Starkz is already 4-year veteran of the squared circle, having debuted in her mid-teens. Fresh off her first tour of Japan, Starkz’s momentum will be at an all-time high as the Louisville native fights for her first world title.

Meanwhile, Delmi Exo, who many found to be a “significant threat” to Taya’s title reign, is protesting the remixed line-up. League officials are expected to announce her new opponent later today.

Will Taya trounce another pretender to the throne? Will Billie become the youngest world champion in MLW history?

Find out LIVE Saturday night, February 4th at MLW SuperFight’23 in Philadelphia!

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, February 4. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DUMPSTER MATCH!

Real1 vs. Mance Warner vs. Microman vs. ?

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

NO ROPES CATCH WRESTLING MATCH!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy The FBI

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Billie Starkz

HARDCORE MATCH!

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

World Middleweight Championship

Lince Dorado (champion) vs. Delirious

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Delmi Exo

B3CCA

La Estrella

Plus MORE!

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.