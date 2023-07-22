Taya Valkyrie vs. Skye Blue Announced For AEW Collision

You can officially pencil in a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Ahead of the weekly two-night AEW on TNT television program, the company has announced the addition of a women’s singles bout, with Taya Valkyrie going one-on-one against Skye Blue.

Previously announced for the show is The House of Black defending the AEW Trios Championships against “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed.

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.