Taylor Wilde Admits Being Nervous Before Making Her To IMPACT In 2021

Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for an interview covering her career in the pro wrestling business.

During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockout admitted being nervous ahead of her promotional return back in 2021.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On having self-doubts prior to her return to IMPACT in 2021: “There was a moment when I was standing in gorilla before I re-debuted back in March 2021 and just before my music hit, I was literally like ‘What the f*ck am I doing’. Like seriously, what the f*ck am I doing. I am wearing sparkly tights again, I am 35 years old, I am a mom and a firefighter, what am I doing. My legs felt like cement, I was sweating. [Throughout] my entire career, I’ve never felt nervous. There was literally a moment where I was like ‘What am I doing, seriously?’. I literally was having a full inner monologue. I was like ‘I’ve made this decision way too late, here we go.’”

On how the doubt washed away in seconds: “As soon as I hit the stage, all the negative self-talk cycle, which is you know in all of us. You question everything you do and I was going through a lot of personal stress at the same time and I think that was probably a bigger part of it because when I hit that stage and I saw all of my Wilde Ones and all of my sisters, I was like ‘Oh, I am home!’. It just all washed away within seconds. All of that dissipated the second I hit the stage.”

Check out the complete interview embedded below. H/T to Fightful.