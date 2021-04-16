Taylor Wilde Returning To Impact, Nevaeh Leaves Impact

Impact Wrestling has officially announced that former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to the company.

Wilde was actually signed in late 2020, according to PWInsider, but her return was delayed due to work visa issues. Wilde was last seen in Impact in 2011 when she retired to become a firefighter.

Meanwhile, Nevaeh has announced that she is done with Impact.

Last night’s edition of “Before The Impact” saw Nevaeh lose to her former tag team partner, Havok. That was her last match with the company. F4Wonline.com reports that she was not under contract, despite being with the company since April 2020.

She tweeted about the departure and wrote:

“Turns out, I was the weakest link. Thank you to @IMPACTWRESTLING, this last year was incredible for me. [heart emoji]”

Stay tuned for more on Wilde and Nevaeh.

A former Knockouts Champion, one-half of the first ever Knockouts Tag Team Champions, a Knockouts LEGEND – @RealTaylorWilde is returning soon to IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NWYAzcvP4V — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2021

I’ve been excited about this one for awhile now. Welcome home @RealTaylorWilde!!!

Can’t wait to see you back in the ImpactZone!#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/3tzT4D94Td — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 16, 2021