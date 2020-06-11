Taylor Wilde Teases Return To Wrestling

There’s now speculation on former TNA Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde possibly returning to Impact Wrestling. Wilde began the speculation this week when she tweeted fan art from her time in TNA.

She captioned the photo with, “Stay tuned……”

Wilde then re-tweeted a photo of she and Sarah Stock with the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles and wrote, “Sounds like the roster needs some OG’s @SSDarkAngel [face with monocle emoji]”

Wilde, who was signed to a WWE developmental deal from 2006-2007, is a one-time Knockouts Champion and a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion. She left TNA in 2010 and then retired from the business in February 2011. She went to school to become a firefighter in 2011 and has worked as a professional firefighter since 2015.

Stay tuned…… pic.twitter.com/qW5isIyHgi — The Real Taylor Wilde (@RealTaylorWilde) June 10, 2020