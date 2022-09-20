Taz Addresses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK, the son of Taz, has only been wrestling for a little over a year, but the fans have taken a liking to him because of the way he presents himself. Additionally, the promotion has booked him strongly with his undefeated record of 13-0.

Taz discussed the ways in which HOOK has been portrayed on television while having a conversation with Joseph Staszewski from the New York Post.

“He’s gonna be handled different,” Taz said. “He’s unique. I can’t tell you what it is about him that’s unique, but I could tell you keeping him special means you’re not gonna see him every single week on TV. You’re not gonna see him where he’s constantly on social media or doing stuff like that. Good luck. I can’t even get the guy to return a text message.”

Taz continued, “We might not see HOOK for a little bit, but when he’s there, it’s something like, ‘Boom!,’ impactful, like what the hell just happened. That’s HOOK. That’s kind of what he is. A lot of people want more. You know what, last I checked, that’s a good thing.”