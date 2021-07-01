Taz Announces FTW Championship Match For Fyter Fest Night 1

Team Taz member Ricky Starks is set to return to in-ring action at the AEW Fyter Fest Night 1 show on Wednesday, July 14 in Austin, Texas.

Starks will face his teammate Brian Cage, with Cage’s FTW Title on the line.

Taz announced the match during tonight’s Dynamite show. There have been issues between the Team Taz members for a few weeks now, and Taz says this match will help calm things in their “toxic relationship” as it has impacted the group.

Starks vs. Cage is the only Fyter Fest Night 1 match announced as of this writing.

Starks has been out of action since April 21 with a fractured neck, but he has continued to appear in a non-wrestling role. Taz noted on Dynamite that Starks will be fully cleared and ready to go for Fyter Fest.

Stay tuned for more.