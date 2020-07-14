Taz Calls Out Wrestling Fan For Being Disrespectful On Twitter

A wrestling fan tweeted his thoughts on Taz and the use of the FTW Championship in AEW. The fan was obviously not happy over the direction of this angle. “The Human Suplex Machine” responded to the fan with the following tweets:
Problem with wrestling social media is people like you. Disrespectful know it all but you ain’t don’t shit in the industry…but yet you chirp on here but in person to anyone from AEW/WWE/ROH/TNA/MLW you wouldn’t say nothing in person. In a writers room, you would shit your pants https://t.co/qIxAqNJ5N0
I love wrestling fans and I feel every fan is entitled to an opinion and many times you guys have great ideas, but when you come at people disrespectfully and bash stuff you really could come off like a jerk.
Simple deal @MrGMSI_BCage DEMANDS the #FTWChampionship is on the line…who’s gonna stop him… #WhoBetta #AEWDark https://t.co/YTPSwnT5op
