Taz Comments On 25-Year Anniversary Of ECW Show Where He Introduced FTW Title

Sunday marked a special occasion for fans of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling.
Taz surfaced on social media on Monday and posted a statement acknowledging the 25th anniversary of the day he debuted the FTW Championship in ECW.
“Yesterday was 25 year anniversary of FTW Championship – thanks to all the fans who have supported it thru the years,” Taz wrote. “Special thanks to two people, Paul Heyman for making it even happen & giving it real oxygen.”
The former ECW and FTW Champion continued, “And Tony Khan for keeping the oxygen going!”
Check out the post, which includes a clip of the night 25-years ago when Taz introduced the FTW Championship at an ECW show.
