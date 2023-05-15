Taz Comments On 25-Year Anniversary Of ECW Show Where He Introduced FTW Title

Sunday marked a special occasion for fans of the original Extreme Championship Wrestling.

Taz surfaced on social media on Monday and posted a statement acknowledging the 25th anniversary of the day he debuted the FTW Championship in ECW.

“Yesterday was 25 year anniversary of FTW Championship – thanks to all the fans who have supported it thru the years,” Taz wrote. “Special thanks to two people, Paul Heyman for making it even happen & giving it real oxygen.”

The former ECW and FTW Champion continued, “And Tony Khan for keeping the oxygen going!”

Check out the post, which includes a clip of the night 25-years ago when Taz introduced the FTW Championship at an ECW show.