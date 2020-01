Taz reacted to his appearance on AEW Dynamite with the following message:

There was an electric energy in JAX last night for 2 straight hours of #AEWDynamite – I had an amazing time working with @JRsBBQ @ShutUpExcalibur – AEW talent & production was stellar! #1stClass @AEWrestling

And thank you guys for all of the supportive tweets 🙏

— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) 2 January 2020