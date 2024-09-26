Taz Comments On HOOK Retiring The FTW Title On AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

As seen on the annual AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam special event on Wednesday night, HOOK defeated Roderick Strong to retain the FTW Championship inside a packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York.

Following his victory, “The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil” got on the microphone and retired the FTW Championship, handing it back to the man who created it, his father Taz, in a feel-good moment on the September 25 AEW on TBS broadcast.

On Thursday morning, “The Human Suplex Machine” hopped on X to comment on the FTW Championship that he created back in the original ECW days being retired.

“I would like to thank all of the men whom have held the FTW Championship….Sabu, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Chris Jericho and HOOK,” Taz wrote. “And also any fan that has supported/enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern day wrestling during the current AEW years…thank you.”